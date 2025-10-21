Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Charges upgraded after Portsmouth shooting death

Portsmouth Police
Portsmouth Police
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth Police have upgraded charges against a man accused in an October 8 shooting after the victim died from her injuries.

Police say 49-year-old Lamont Eugene Stevenson is now charged with aggravated murder committed during the commission of a robbery resulting in death, use of a firearm in commission of a robbery, obstruction of justice, and unlawfully obstructing a call to emergency services.

Officers responded to the 300 block of Choate Street around 12:26 a.m. on October 8, where they found 50-year-old Latesha Nicole Pugh suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds. She was taken to a local hospital, where she later died.

Police say Stevenson was taken into custody the night of the shooting and was initially charged with attempted second-degree murder, aggravated malicious wounding, and several firearms offenses.

