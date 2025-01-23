Churchland High teacher charged with sexually assaulting former students: PPD

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A Churchland High School teacher has been charged with sexually assaulting former students, Portsmouth Police said Thursday.

Teacher charged with sexual assault of former students

Jarvis Green, 34, who as of Thursday afternoon was still listed on the school's website in the math department, was arrested and charged with two counts of indecent liberties with a child in a supervisory role, two counts of sodomy, and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Green has been released on bond, police said on Thursday.

A Portsmouth Public Schools spokesperson told News 3 Green currently is on administrative leave.

Churchland principal Jennelle Burden sent the following statement to the school community Thursday:

Good afternoon, Churchland families –



I have an update regarding a criminal investigation into one of our employees. Last fall, I wrote to you to inform you allegations were posted on social media regarding one of our staff members. Police immediately began its investigation at that time.



We have just been made aware that charges have now been filed against that employee.



While this is a police matter, I am sharing this news with you in order to reiterate what I shared with you last fall. This is a difficult and heartbreaking subject matter for us all: students, staff and families. Our school counseling team remains available for anyone who may want to talk. We also have the division’s Here to Help webpage at ppsk12.us/heretohelp [ppsk12.us] where you can find the link to Care Solace, a mental health service provider.



While I am limited in what I may be able to share, if you have any specific questions or concerns, please reach out to me directly. Thank you for continued support of Churchland High School.



Thank you.

In November, News 3 reported that a Churchland staff member was placed on administrative leave following "disturbing allegations" made against them in a social media post.

News 3 is committed to following through on this case and will update this article with more information regarding the arrest.