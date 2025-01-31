Churchland teacher charged with sexual assault appears in court

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Churchland High School teacher accused of sexually assaulting former students was arraigned on Friday.

Jarvis Greene, 34, faces several charges, including two counts of indecent liberties with a child in a supervisory role, two counts sodomy, and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Watch: Churchland teacher charged with sexually assaulting former students

Churchland High teacher, Western Branch coach charged with sexually assaulting former students: PPD

About a week ago, he was let out on bond after being arrested following a police investigation — investigators told News 3 the victims are former students.

Greene taught at Churchland High School and coached girls basketball at Western Branch High School in Chesapeake. He is currently on administrative leave from both schools.

Following Greene's arrest, Churchland High School Principal Jennelle Burden sent a message to the school's community.

"While this is a police matter, I am sharing this news with you in order to reiterate what I shared with you last fall. This is a difficult and heartbreaking subject matter for us all: students, staff and families. Our school counseling team remains available for anyone who may want to talk," the message reads.