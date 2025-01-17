Community in mourning following deaths of 2 Portsmouth fire captains

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Loved ones are remembering two Portsmouth Fire, Rescue and Emergency Services captains who died this month.

Capt. Kelsey Pittman died at age 49 on Jan. 6. His funeral took place at Liberty Church in Hampton Friday morning.

The funeral program for Pittman paid homage to his fellow firefighter, Capt. Christopher "Jonesy" Jones, who died two days after him.

Capt. Pittman leaves behind two children, three siblings, his fiancee, and many relatives and loved ones.

He began his career as a Portsmouth firefighter in May of 2000. He worked his way up through the ranks, earning a promotion to Fire Lieutenant in 2005 before being named Captain in 2010. He served in that role until his recent death.

The program shares how Pittman served "faithfully" as captain and took his role very seriously. It goes onto say how the fire department was an integral part of his life, and his brothers and sisters at PFD were special to him.