Douglas Park Elementary students to receive new shoes for 'Missy Elliot Day'

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Rap legend Missy Elliot plans to give back to the Portsmouth community as she'll be giving out a free pair of shoes to students at Douglas Park Elementary.

Friday, October 17, marks "Missy Elliot Day," as Governor Youngkin designated the day in her honor two years ago.

Students will be able to "one-two step" around the school and school officials say Elliot has a special video planned for students.

Elliot is a native of Portsmouth, as she grew up in the Hodges Ferry neighborhood and attended Manor High School.

