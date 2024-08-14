Watch Now
Driver arrested, charged for striking Portsmouth police officers with vehicle

portsmouth police
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police in Portsmouth said they arrested the driver of a vehicle that struck two officers and fled the scene on April 11, 2024.

At around 2 a.m., officers said they were responding to an altercation and disorderly crowd in the 4000 block of Missy Elliot Avenue when they were struck by a vehicle.

Both officers reportedly suffered injuries, one was taken to a hospital for treatment and was later released.

Officers said they apprehended Shaquilla Oneka Cuffee on eastbound I-264.

Cuffee was charged with a DUI and malicious injury to law enforcement officers in addition to other related charges.

