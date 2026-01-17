Family of 5 displaced after Portsmouth house fire

A house fire in Portsmouth Friday night has displaced a family of five and sent one person to the hospital.

Portsmouth Fire Rescue & Emergency Services tell News 3, they got a 911 call for a house fire on the 600 block of Brunswick Road.

Both crews from Portsmouth Fire and Chesapeake Fire Department arrived on scene with smoke and fire coming from the front of the house.

Firefighters were able to completely extinguish the fire and keep it contained to the room where it started.

Two adults and three kids have been displaced by the fire. The Red Cross is working with the family.

One person was treated on scene and another was transported to the hospital. No firefighter injuries were reported.

The Portsmouth Fire Marshall's Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

