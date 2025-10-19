Fire breaks out at Twisted Crab restaurant in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A popular Portsmouth seafood restaurant is temporarily closed after a fire broke out late Sunday morning.

According to Portsmouth Fire & Rescue, emergency crews were called to the Twisted Crab restaurant in the 4000 block of Victory Boulevard around 11:15 a.m. for reports of smoke inside the building.

When firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from the structure and upgraded the response to a working commercial fire. All employees had safely evacuated before crews entered.

Firefighters discovered heavy flames in the ceiling and launched an aggressive interior attack, putting water on the fire by 11:24 a.m. The blaze was brought under control just before 12:30 p.m.

The Portsmouth Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire. Crews remained on scene for an extended overhaul due to the building’s construction.

No injuries were reported among employees or firefighters.

Officials say Twisted Crab will remain closed for an undetermined period while repairs and the investigation continue.