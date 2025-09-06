FIRE CREWS RESPOND TO BOAT FIRE IN PORTSMOUTH

Portsmouth Fire and Rescue responded to a boat fire early Saturday morning, according to fire officials.

We're told crews responded to reports of a fire in the 400 block of Water Street around 6:23 a.m. Saturday morning.

Fire officials say crews found smoke coming from a 50-foot steel hauled vessel about 50-feet in length and declared it a working fire.

We're told Portsmouth Fire and Rescue requested mutual aid from Norfolk Fire and Rescue, and the Coast Guard and Virginia Port Authority Maritime Incident Response Team are also assisting with the incident.

Fire officials say he occupants of the vessel were not on board when crews arrived, but one dog was rescued from the cabin of the vessel and treated on scene.

The scene remains active at this time.