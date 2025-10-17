Missy Elliott to join Portsmouth celebration in her honor Friday

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Three years after a street in Portsmouth was named after the hip-hop icon, Missy Elliott will be back in her hometown Friday to celebrate "Missy Elliott Day."

Missy Elliott Day, Oct. 17, as declared by Gov. Glenn Youngkin, is a celebration highlighting "her legacy as one of the most influential figures in contemporary music and entertainment," according to a news release.

Missy was in Portsmouth for the dedication of Missy Elliott Boulevard in 2022, which included a parade with performances from local marching bands.

Melissa Arnette Elliot was born on July 1, 1971, at the Portsmouth Naval Medical Center. Missy Elliott grew up in the Hodges Ferry community and went on to graduate from Woodrow Wilson High School, now Manor High School, in 1990.

In 2023, Elliott donated $50,000 to the Portsmouth Redevelopment and Housing Authority, which helped 26 families facing eviction stay in their homes. The next year, she donated $60,000 in toys and gift cards to local families in need, showing her continued commitment to her hometown.

The event is invite only, officials said.