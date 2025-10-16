Portsmouth cracks down on illegal dumping with cameras, fines

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The City of Portsmouth is taking stronger action against illegal dumping after ongoing reports of trash and debris piling up along city streets.

Vice Mayor William Moody says two locations in particular have become repeat dumping grounds.

“We have two locations where illegal dumping occurs on a daily basis,” Moody said during the Sept. 23 City Council meeting.

To address the issue, Moody suggested adding more “No Dumping” signs and clearer information about the city’s illegal dumping ordinance.

“I think the placement of no dumping signs and specifics on our illegal dumping ordinance would be good and would probably prevent that,” he said.

Residents in the Churchland area may have already noticed one of those new red “No Dumping” signs on Brandon Lane, but that’s not all the city is doing.

Portsmouth Police Chief Stephen Jenkins said his department has expanded its use of surveillance technology to deter and catch offenders.

“Some of [the measures] are the portable cameras which folks have seen,” Jenkins said. “But we’re also taking other measures to put some hidden cameras in those areas as well.”

At a recent City Council retreat, Jenkins told city leaders that the department has made progress investigating several illegal dumping cases.

“To date, we’ve probably captured about 50 or so [violations] in one particular area where it’s been a problem,” he said. “We are going to be very aggressive about prosecuting those individuals.”

The penalty for illegal dumping in Portsmouth can be steep: up to 12 months in jail and a $2,500 fine.

Jenkins identified several hotspot locations, including Brandon Lane, Cavalier Boulevard, and Greenwood Drive near the casino.

He said over time, some residents have come to believe dumping was acceptable, but it’s not. Jenkins offers suggestions.

"There's a proper way for us to get rid of our waste, and whether it be through boat pickup or whether it be through the landfill. We're also exploring some other possibilities for to be able to assist with that, but just dumping it on the side of the road will not be tolerated.

For those who witness illegal dumping, Jenkins encourages residents to report it.

“We have our SeeClickFix app available for download,” he said. “You can also call 311, use the non-emergency number at 757-393-5300, or submit a tip through our P3 Tips app.”

Whether it’s a hidden camera or a watchful neighbor, city leaders say the message is clear: illegal dumping won’t be ignored.

Keeping Portsmouth clean, they say, is everyone’s responsibility.