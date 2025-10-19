From diagnosis to determination: Portsmouth woman leads breast cancer walk Oct. 27

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — On Monday, October 27, at 10 a.m., the community of Portsmouth is invited to “Walk the Block” in support of breast cancer awareness, led by a woman who knows the fight firsthand.

Aneika Tatem, owner of Jump'n Jellybean Daycare and Learning Center, is turning her personal diagnosis into a mission to uplift others.

“Oh, my gracious. I just thought it was the end of the world for me,” Tatem said, reflecting on the moment she was diagnosed with triple-positive, Stage 2B breast cancer after it had already spread to her lymph nodes.

Instead of stepping back, Tatem decided to step up, launching a walk that begins at 915 High Street and leads to the Portsmouth waterfront, then back to the daycare center.

It's a short loop, but the meaning behind it stretches much further. A journey of supporting people with cancer, like her mother. Tatem says her mother passed from breast cancer in 2004. Since then, she has supported the cause.

“Every year, I will participate in different organizations, walks, or fundraisers in remembrance of my mother. And so I did it for many, many years, until four years ago, I said, Hey, why not promote a walking Jump'n Jellybean, raising awareness and promoting hope and remembrance within the community about breast cancer. So I did that four years ago," Tatem said.

Tatem has put on the walk for the last four years. In their second year doing the walk, Tatem says they honored one of their van drivers with the daycare, but this year is just as meaningful for her.

"Because I am a cancer warrior, it hits home for me. It hits home for me, because it's public and powerful," Tatem said.

Her daughters, Tajaaunna and Tiffany Parson, say the walk is not just about survival, but about honoring those who continue to fight and those who’ve been lost.

“It means courage, empowerment, and positivity. I just want this for my mother. Just to help other people who may be going through the same thing with their mother, grandmother, just to get recognition that it needs," Parson said.

Both daughter say they have remained positive through this journey with their mothers.

Tatem currently undergoes chemotherapy treatments every Friday, but her focus remains on supporting others.

“We want to symbolize hope right here within our community, for those fighting just like me,” Tatem said.

The Walk the Block event is open to all residents, families, and supporters.

Participants are encouraged to wear pink and gather at Jump'n Jellybean Daycare to take part in the walk.

For more information, visit the center’s website and Facebook page.