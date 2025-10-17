‘We want peace now’: Portsmouth families call for change after 13-year-old shot near London Oaks

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Parents, children, and community leaders gathered this week at the London Oaks Apartments, united by one message: they’re tired of gun violence and want lasting change in their neighborhoods.

The rally, organized by Portsmouth United, came just days after a 13-year-old boy was shot Monday night near London Oaks.

Dozens marched and prayed together, calling for peace and transformation in their city.

“What do we want? Peace! When do we want it? Now!” the crowd chanted as they marched through the complex.

Community members shared emotional pleas for unity and accountability.

“I’m sick and tired of gunshots and violence. “God, we need you to move in this place like never before," one participant prayed aloud.

Among those attending was Takira Whitaker of Suffolk, who said too many families have been affected by senseless violence.

“We need to create peace and love in the community. There's no need to envy each other; there's no need to create jealousy or hostility with each other. We need to love one another. You never know what somebody might need. Even if it's just a positive word, like, I like your shoes or something, it could mean a lot to somebody,” Whitaker said.

Ricky Harrell, vice president of Stop the Violence 757, urged parents to take the lead in fostering safer spaces for their children.

“We’ve got to save the ones that are here and get the parents involved,” Harrell said. “Once parents get involved with each other, we come up with better solutions.”

Residents also discussed long-term ways to reduce violence, including more after-school programs, safer transportation for I.C. Norcom High School students, and greater access to jobs for local teens.

As the evening closed, the message was clear: Portsmouth families are ready for action, compassion, and change.