Former delegate Steve Heretick joins Portsmouth commonwealth's attorney race

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Steve Heretick, a former Portsmouth city councilman and Virginia delegate, announced his candidacy for Portsmouth commonwealth's attorney, according to a press release.

Heretick is running to challenge incumbent Democratic Portsmouth Commonwealth's Attorney Stephanie Morales, who has held the position for over 10 years. In a press release put out by Heretick, he says Morales has lost public trust due to "repeated missteps" in her office.

Heretick missed the April 3 deadline to file for a political party with the state's party chair, so he will run as an independent.

This is the second time Heretick ran for the position of Portsmouth Commonwealth's Attorney. In 2001 he secured the Democratic nomination, but lost to Republican candidate Earle Mobley by just over 400 votes.

Prior to his 2025 candidacy, Heretick served on the Portsmouth City Council from 2004 to 2012. In 2015, Heretick successfully ran for and won his bid to represent the 79th district in the Virginia House of Delegates. During the Democratic primary for this race, Heretick defeated incumbent Delegate Johnny Joannou.

“Our city needs a prosecutor who knows the law, understands our community, and has the backbone to take on crime,” said Heretick. “I’m ready to do the job on day one, because Portsmouth deserves justice.”

Portsmouth residents will decide on this contested Commonwealth's Attorney race on Nov. 4.