Four displaced, one firefighter injured in Portsmouth fire

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Three adults and one child were displaced in a house fire late Saturday, according to Portsmouth Fire Rescue, and Emergency Services.

Firefighters said they received a report of a house fire at around 4:30 p.m., on May 18, in the 3800 block of Sugar Creek Circle.

Crews said they found a single-story house with smoke showing on the scene.

The fire was reportedly under control and out by 5 p.m., according to crews.

The Chesapeake Fire Department also responded to the scene.

Around 35 Fire Rescue personnel responded to the incident, according to crews.

The Red Cross said it was assisting three adults, one child, and a family pet that were displaced by the fire.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital for treatment and evaluation of injuries.