Free Pokemon and Diary of a Wimpy Kid books delight Portsmouth students

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The power of generosity was on display at Hodges Manor Elementary in Portsmouth where students were able to pick out five books — not to check out, but for them to keep.

Fourth grader Ty Davis had a clear favorite: "So I got first a Pokemon Legendary and Mythical Guidebook." In fact, four of the five free books he grabbed had a Pokemon theme.

You can tell sixth grader Brayley Wilkinson feels the same way about another book series she went for. She showed me what she was taking home: "Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Hot Mess," "Diary of a Wimpy Kid: No Brainer," plus a couple of other books in the same series.

Gavin Butler, a fifth grader, knew exactly what he wanted: "A bunch of books about interesting stuff like what happened in history."

These books were all made possible through donations to our If You Give a Child a Book campaign, a partnership between WTKR News 3 and the Scripps Howard Fund.

It was clear these students really enjoyed reading, just ask 10-year-old Kai Couther, who shared, "It's a really cool thing to do—get you new information, it's fundamental!"

Ten-year-old Saryiah Hinkles agrees, sharing, "It makes you smarter... I can learn big words."

But Hodges Manor Principal Dennis Chalk admits, "There's no question that technology is the battle. And when you give books, if they really bite into it, then it may carry on to, 'I need another book, I need another book versus the cell phone.'"

Chalk says that's why it's important to have your own personal library at home.

This is News 3's third year supporting Hodges Manor Elementary in its effort to promote a love of reading for these young learners. All 458 students will get five free books to add to their home library, thanks to those who have supported our If You Give A Child A Book campaign!

