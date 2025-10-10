From classroom to center stage: Portsmouth students learn life skills through dance

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The sounds of music and the rhythm of dance are filling the halls of Westhaven Elementary School, where students are preparing for a special performance they won’t soon forget.

Students from Westhaven Elementary School and Churchland Primary & Intermediate are getting ready to showcase their skills as part of Minds in Motion, a dance residency program created by the Richmond Ballet.

The performance is set for Tuesday, October 14, at 6:30 p.m. at Churchland High School.

“I’m excited to do the dance,” said fourth grader Emmia Morgan with a big smile.

Her classmate, Taher Elgalheiam, and dozens of other students are learning more than choreography; they’re discovering teamwork, confidence, and self-expression.

Jennifer Chapman, the strategic partnerships and tour manager with Richmond Ballet, says Minds in Motion is more than an extracurricular activity. It’s part of the regular school day.

“The unique thing about minds in motion is it's not a before-school program or after-school program. It's actually a part of the school day and the school curriculum. So they come to their minds in Motion class just as they would their math class or their art class,” Chapman said.

The Richmond Ballet has partnered with Portsmouth Public Schools for the past nine years to offer the free program to students, many of whom wouldn’t otherwise have access to formal dance instruction due to cost.

“As part of our mission to unite and awaken the human spirit, we really want to identify communities in need who can really thrive through an experience like Minds in Motion,” Chapman said.

The program is specifically designed to reach students in lower-income areas, providing them with a creative outlet during the school day and a stage to shine on.

With just days to go before their big performance, the students are full of energy, joy, and a bit of stage-worthy excitement.

The final performance at Churchland High School is open to the public.