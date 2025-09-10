Hampton roads transit eyes on-demand microtransit to fix bus driver shortage

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — With a continuing shortage of bus drivers and a push to improve transportation in underserved communities, Hampton Roads Transit (HRT) is proposing a major redesign of its bus system that could include new on-demand microtransit services.

At a Portsmouth Public Works session on Monday, HRT officials presented their System Optimization Plan, a long-term strategy to increase ridership and ensure more reliable transportation, particularly in low-performing service areas.

“It’s time to take a serious look at whether we can eliminate some underused routes and serve the people a different way,” said Ray Amoruso, HRT’s chief planning and development officer.

One proposed solution is microtransit, a flexible rideshare-style service that operates more like Uber or Lyft, allowing riders to request transportation in real time.

HRT officials say this model could replace low-ridership routes that are difficult to staff, while maintaining coverage for residents who depend on public transit.

“HRT has a covenant,” Amoruso said. “If you're a user of transit, you're depending on us to be there when our schedule says we're going to be there, whether it’s once an hour or twice an hour. If we don’t show up, it’s not because we don’t like you. It’s because we don’t have an operator.”

The goal, Amoruso added, is to align available manpower with community needs and ensure that buses and other transit options actually arrive when and where they’re expected to.

A public meeting on the proposed plan is scheduled for next month. If approved, the new system, including microtransit services, could begin rolling out in October 2026.