PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police responded to a call around 4:48 p.m. Tuesday afternoon in the 2600 block of High Street where officers found a juvenile male suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to a local hospital, according to PPD. There is no information on the status of the male's injuries.

News 3 will update the story as information becomes available. It's an open investigation and there's no additional details at this time.