PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A man was found dead from a gunshot wound at the scene of a car crash in Portsmouth on Nov. 29, police said Tuesday.

Late in the evening on Black Friday, Portsmouth police responded to the scene of a crash at Fort Lane and Crawford Parkway.

There, they found Raymond Lateef Martin, 47, dead from a gunshot wound.

Portsmouth's Major Crime Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the investigations bureau at 757-393-8536 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.