Man sentenced to 17 years in prison for 2022 deadly shooting

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A man was sentenced to serve 17 years in prison for a deadly shooting that occurred back in 2022, the Portsmouth Commonwealth's Attorney's Office told News 3 on Friday.

On Nov. 7, 2025, Jashaun Lee Richardson was found guilty of second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

For the murder charge, Richardson was sentenced to 25 years, with 11 years suspended, leaving 14 years to serve, according to prosecutors — he will also serve five years of supervised probation. For the firearm charge, Richardson was sentenced to three years in prison.

On Jan. 14, 2022, Richardson met with 26-year-old Shakera Hines outside an apartment in the 1000 block of Virginia Avenue. Prosecutors say the two began to argue, which led to Richardson pulling out a gun and firing before fleeing the scene. Hines — who we've previously reported as being a mother of three — was found dead at the scene with a gunshot wound to the head, according to police.

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