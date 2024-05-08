Mercy Chefs deploy to Oklahoma following tornado

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Mercy Chefs said it was deployed to Barnsdall, Oklahoma to provide relief following a tornado.

The group began providing meals on Wednesday, May 7, from the Lighthouse Family Worship Center, at 13749 OK-11.

According to a release, severe storms and tornadoes wreaked havoc on the area causing extensive damage to to Barnsdall and neighboring towns on May 7.

At least one person was killed according to Mayor John Kelley.

Mercy Chefs said it would provide hot meals to the communities grappling in the aftermath of the disaster.