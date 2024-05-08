Watch Now
Mercy Chefs deploy to Oklahoma following tornado

Severe Weather
Posted at 5:20 PM, May 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-08 17:23:27-04

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Mercy Chefs said it was deployed to Barnsdall, Oklahoma to provide relief following a tornado.

The group began providing meals on Wednesday, May 7, from the Lighthouse Family Worship Center, at 13749 OK-11.

News

Mercy Chefs serves over 10,000 as local nonprofits continue tornado cleanup

Anthony Sabella
11:42 AM, May 05, 2024

According to a release, severe storms and tornadoes wreaked havoc on the area causing extensive damage to to Barnsdall and neighboring towns on May 7.

At least one person was killed according to Mayor John Kelley.

Mercy Chefs said it would provide hot meals to the communities grappling in the aftermath of the disaster.

