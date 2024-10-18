Missy Elliott donates $5,000 to a 30-year-old youth marching band in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Thursday marked Missy Elliott Day across the commonwealth! And to celebrate this day, the Portsmouth native gave back to a youth marching band in her hometown.

Although she was not there in person, Missy Elliott donated $5,000 to the New Generation Marching Band.

The check, presented to the students during their band practice, was a surprise for them. The students needed new equipment, and Missy stepped in to help.

The new generation marching band is comprised of around 130 students in elementary and middle school.

They’ve traveled to Florida and New York to perform in national and local parades.

The assistant band director says the money will go towards new band equipment.

"I’m extremely excited because I watched my father build it from the ground up with nothing, using money out of his own pocket. To have a donor like Missy Elliott, who went to school with my brother, means a lot. These kids' dreams just got a lot bigger," said Christopher Hines, the assistant band director.

The 30-year-old band's mission is to get kids involved in something positive through music.