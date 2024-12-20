Parents want justice in 17-year-old's murder after Portsmouth drive-by shooting

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth Police need your help investigating a homicide where Jordan Snipes, a 17-year-old, was killed in a drive-by shooting on Cedar Lane Feb. 11, 2023.

Police and Snipes' family are still looking for answers, as a suspect still has not been arrested.

"We just want somebody to come forward and say something. We know somebody knows something. We would like the killer of our son found and convicted," Marcus Snipes, Jordan Snipes father said.

Watch previous coverage: Teenager who died in Portsmouth homicide identified, community walk organized in response

Teenager who died in Portsmouth homicide identified, community walk organized in response

"I can’t sleep. I’m up all night crying, missing him and thinking about him. It’s been hard," Leah Harris, Jordan Snipes mother said.

Snipes was out with his friends before his life was cut short on Cedar Lane.

"He was with his friends that night. They were going to Dave & Busters. They got to Dave & Busters then they saw this party online and went to the party. No one made it to the party. They shot the party up before people could get in," Marcus said.

Jordan’s parents say he had just graduated from Lake Taylor High School and was headed to college.

Watch related coverage: 2 years after quadruple Portsmouth murder, no one is being held accountable

Two years after quadruple Portsmouth murder, no one is being held accountable

"That was my baby. I had three heartbeats and one of them is gone," Harris said.

Portsmouth detectives say they spoke to several witnesses on scene who say the drive-by shooting involved one dark and one light colored colored car.

If you have any information on Snipes murder that could help police call the crime line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.