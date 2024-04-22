Pit bulls euthanized after deadly attack on woman in Portsmouth

Three pit bulls that mauled a woman to death in Portsmouth earlier this month were humanely euthanized later that day, a spokesperson with the city told News 3 Monday.

Early in the morning of April 12, a woman — identified on Monday as Cindy White — was found badly injured after being attacked by the dogs.

Woman mauled to death by pit bulls in Portsmouth

News 3 spoke to neighbors at the time, who said the pit bulls at the home where they say the incident occurred have been a problem.

“The first incident, the dogs bit a young lady on the arm. That was about three months ago," said neighbor Lawrence Davis. "Then, another incident. There were two kids riding bicycles down the street and the dogs ran out of the house, the front door was open, and the dogs attacked the kids."

After initially stating there had not been issues with the dogs, Portsmouth Police Chief Stephen Jenkins later said he learned officers had responded to that location three times over the past year. One of those incidents was for a bite injury.