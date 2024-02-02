Watch Now
Police looking for man who they say was present when someone was shot to death in Portsmouth

Posted at 1:59 PM, Feb 02, 2024
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police are looking for a man who they say was present when a person was shot and killed in Portsmouth over four months ago.

Around 10 p.m. on Sept. 19, 2023, officers went to the 1100 block of Mt. Vernon Ave. after receiving a report about a person who was shot, police say. There, they say they found a male who was shot.

The male did not survive, police say.

Now, detectives want to speak with 39-year-old Vernon Hicks, pictured below. He was there when the male who died was shot, according to detectives.

Detectives say he’s needed for questioning regarding the shooting. They added that he’s wanted for unrelated charges of felony revocation and contempt of court.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call police at 757-393-8536. You can also leave an anonymous tip with the Crime Line by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or visiting P3Tips.com.

