Portsmouth City Council votes on new city manager

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth City Council has chosen its new city manager.

Steven Carter has been named the Portsmouth city manager in a 4-3 vote Monday.

Carter is from Albany, Georgia, and is replacing Interim City Manager Mimi Terry.

This appointment comes after the last city manager, Tonya Chapman, told city council that $80,000 in gift cards purchased by the city with federal funds were missing in November 2022. She was fired in January 2023.

Before Chapman, Angel Jones served as city manager. She was also fired in 2022 during a heated council session, after which she sued the city alleging public corruption.

It is not just the city manager position that has driven controversy in Portsmouth, however. In January, council members voted to rescind the appointment of the city assessor less than a week after his appointment.

The former interim city assessor was removed from her position while the city attorney investigated "undisclosed allegations" made against her.

The city says that the process to find a new manager took a couple of months and cost $66,000.

Carter will begin as city manager on April 22 with a starting salary of $255,000.