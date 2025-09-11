Portsmouth honors 9/11 victims with solemn remembrance ceremony

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — At exactly 11 a.m. Wednesday, the city of Portsmouth paused to honor the nearly 3,000 lives lost in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks and to reflect on the enduring legacy of sacrifice, service and unity.

Local firefighters and police officers stood shoulder to shoulder at the remembrance ceremony, some wearing black mourning bands across their badges.

The event opened with a performance by the Tidewater Community College band, followed by remarks from city leaders and first responders.

City Councilman Mark Hugel helped open the ceremony while holding back tears. He encouraged attendees to reflect, remember and visit the 9/11 Memorial and Museum in New York.

“It’s important that we continue to celebrate on September the 11th,” said Hugel.

Portsmouth Mayor Shannon Glover spoke about the need for unity in today’s world and the importance of honoring those who risked their lives to save others that day.

“The world changed after September 11. New threats emerge, both foreign and domestic, yet the call remains the same: to stand and watch over our freedoms, our values and our communities,” Glover said.

As a memorial wreath was laid on the stage, attendees were reminded to continue praying for the families, survivors and first responders impacted by the attacks.

The ceremony also served as a call for unity and vigilance, with a message of hope for the future.

“As we honor the memory we lost, let us also honor the enduring spirit of America, a spirit that refuses to be broken," Glover said.

The annual remembrance was held at the Portsmouth Police Department headquarters.