'Portsmouth is a good place to call home:' Mayor Glover highlights city's accomplishments in State Of the City

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The future of Portsmouth and the progress already made were discussed during Friday's State of the City.

More than 600 people gathered inside Portsmouth Rivers Casino. Several topics were discussed including maritime business, Crawford Bay Development and solutions to crime.

Mayor Shannon Glover addressed the audience, saying that the city has been doing its best to ensure that Portsmouth is a safe place to live.

"The investment that we've put into new technologies into cameras we are being real proactive we have a citizens police academy we have people engaged in reducing crime," said Glover.

The mayor also says the city's behavioral health department has been reaching out to underserved communities to provide resources.

Another hot topic discussed on Friday included Crawford Bay Development. It's the area where the city hall and the jail are located.

There's a plan to move the city jail to the Hampton Roads Regional Jail Facility.

The mayor believes this move will enhance economic development and housing opportunities in the city.

"Our vision as a council and what we want to have in that Crawford Bay Corridor is all the things I talked about, housing, retail, entertainment, and several other things that are going to be attractive to not only our citizens, but to the other people to come and see the city of Portsmouth," said Glover.

Mayor Glover says relocating the jail will take place by the end of this year.