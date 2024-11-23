Portsmouth man found guilty of first-degree murder in connection to 2022 homicide

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A Portsmouth man was found guilty of first-degree murder Friday, among other charges, in connection to the shooting of 28-year-old Barnard Clack according to the commonwealth's attorney.

On Aug. 2, 2022, Clack and two other men arrived at a convenience store, made a purchase, and left. Once Clack's car reached the intersection of Portsmouth Boulevard and Deep Creek Boulevard, now 30-year-old Jerry Vann Pork, Jr fired multiple gunshots in the car then fled the scene, says the commonwealth's attorney.

Pork struck another man in the vehicle, but he survived.

Watch related video: Body found in burning dumpster outside of Portsmouth church; police open homicide investigation

Dumpster fire in Portsmouth leads to discovery of dead body; police open homicide investigation

Pork was found guilty of first-degree murder, attempt to commit malicious wounding, use of a firearm in commission of a murder and use of a firearm in attempted malicious wounding.

This is not the first incident for Pork as in 2021, he was arrested for a shooting that seriously injured a man on July 18, 2020.

Pork is sentenced to be scheduled January 29, 2025 at 9 a.m.