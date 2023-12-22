Portsmouth man, who's charged in the death of his infant daughter, denied bond

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A Portsmouth man who's charged in the death of his infant daughter was denied bond Friday morning.

The man, 36-year-old Dontae Taylor, and his wife, 25-year-old Chante Smith, were arrested on Dec. 2 - about a week after their infant daughter died.

Their daughter was taken to CHKD on Nov. 26 after police responded to the 2300 block of Victory Boulevard for a report of a child who was unresponsive and not breathing. Despite life-saving measures, police say she died upon arrival at the hospital.

Arrest warrants say Smith murdered the child and Taylor caused the baby serious injury by refusing to provide necessary care.

Taylor is charged with aggravated murder in the death of his daughter, and Smith is also facing charges. They're both being held in the Portsmouth City Jail.

