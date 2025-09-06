Portsmouth Police investigate deadly Saturday morning shooting

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police are investigating an early Saturday shooting that left one person dead.

Police said they responded to a call about a shooting at the intersection of Dahlia and Manly streets. When officers arrived, they found four people who had been shot; one was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other victims were taken to hospitals for treatment, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

This article was researched, reported, and written by a WTKR News 3 journalist. AI was used to minimize typos and ensure style continuity.