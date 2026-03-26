Portsmouth police investigating death on London Boulevard

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police are investigating a death on London Boulevard after finding a dead woman on Thursday morning, according to Portsmouth Police Department.

Around 3 a.m., Portsmouth police arrived at the 1100 block of London Boulevard. Police say they found an unresponsive woman with multiple injuries, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is an active death investigation with the PPD Major Crime Unit, according to Portsmouth police.

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