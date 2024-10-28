Portsmouth police looking for 2nd suspect in connection to deadly shooting

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police are looking for a second suspect in connection to a deadly shooting, the Portsmouth Police Department shared in an update on Monday.

The suspect, 27-year-old Jamel Raiquon Jones, is considered armed and dangerous, police say. He's wanted for first degree murder, discharge of a firearm from a vehicle, malicious wounding, shooting across roadway, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and discharge of a firearm in a public place, police added.

Jamel Raiquon Jones

The shooting happened about week ago on October 20 in the 2300 block of Jefferson Street, police say. There, officers said they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital.

Two other men involved in the shooting were treated at the hospital as walk-ins. One of the men, 44-year-old Danyelle Akoya Lee, died from his injuries, police say.

A couple days after the shooting, police said they arrested 19-year-old Torian Jamari Sexton in connection to the incident. He's charged with one count of first-degree murder and two counts of aggravated malicious wounding, among other firearm-related charges, police say.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call them at 757–393–8536 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.