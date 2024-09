UPDATE: Police said on Thursday Annie Walker was found safe.

Original story:

Portsmouth police are looking for a missing woman last seen on Wednesday.

Annie Walker, 71, was last seen near Holly Hill Crescent, according to police.

Portsmouth Police Department

Police shared the following description of Walker: Black female; brown hair and brown eyes; often wears glasses; 5'3" and 200 pounds.

Anyone with information on Walker's whereabouts is asked to call police at 757–393–8536 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.