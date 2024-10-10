Portsmouth police looking for missing man

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth Police Department is looking for a missing man, 69-year-old Thomas Thompson, last seen on Friday, Oct. 4.

Here is the information police shared:

Investigators are searching for 69-year-old Thomas Thompson. He is a white male with dirty blonde hair in a buzz cut and blue eyes; he is 5’7 and 100 pounds.

Thomas Thompson was last seen wearing a camo or black jacket with a blue or gray shirt, light blue jeans with a belt and brown boots on October 4, 2024, in the 300 block of Arizona Street.

WTKR

We urge those with information on their whereabouts to contact the Portsmouth Police Special Victims Unit at 757–393–8536. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

You can also reach the Crime Line at **TIPS (**8477). Callers can also submit an anonymous tip through the Crime Line’s “P3 Tips” app or visit their website at www.portscrimeline.com.

As always, Crime Line tipsters are never asked to give their names or required to testify in court. If a crime line caller’s tip leads to an arrest or the recovery of drugs or stolen property, they could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000.