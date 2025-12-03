Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Portsmouth Police looking for missing teen, Damien Henderson-Tew

The following information was provided by Portsmouth Police

Name: Damien Henderson-Tew

Age: 14

Date last seen: 12/3/2025 1 a.m.

Last known location: 3200 block of Cedar Lane

Physical description: While male, 5-foot-6, 130 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes, braces.

More details: Last seen driving a white Toyota 4-Runner with Virginia license plate VSW-5416. The car was seen on a Flock camera in Roanoke Rapids, N.C. Police said he is considered endangered.

Anyone with information is asked to call Portsmouth Police

