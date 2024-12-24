Portsmouth police looking for missing woman

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police are looking for a missing woman 74-year-old Catherine Chavis who was last seen Monday, December 16.

Here is the information police shared:

PORTSMOUTH POLICE SEARCH FOR MISSING PERSON

PORTSMOUTH, Va.-Investigators are searching for 74-year-old Catherine Chavis. Ms. Chavis is a black female with black and gray hair and brown eyes; she is approximately 5”1 and 125 pounds. She was last heard from on December 16, 2024, and possibly seen in the 900 block of County Street.

Watch related coverage: Some incarcerated men in Portsmouth see families ahead of holidays

Some incarcerated men in Portsmouth see families ahead of holidays

We urge those with information on their whereabouts to contact the Portsmouth Police Special Victims Unit at 757–393–8536. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also reach the Crime Line at **TIPS (**8477). Callers can also submit an anonymous tip through the Crime Line’s “P3 Tips” app or visit their website at www.portscrimeline.com.

As always, Crime Line tipsters are never asked to give their names or required to testify in court. If a crime line caller’s tip leads to an arrest or the recovery of drugs or stolen property, they could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000.