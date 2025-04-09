Portsmouth police looking for 'probably armed' suspect in connection to shooting

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police are asking for the public's help in finding a suspect in connection with a shooting earlier this week.

Jasmine Trotter, 24, is charged with multiple felonies, including attempted second-degree murder. Police are warning the public that she is likely armed.

Portsmouth Police Department

Police identified her as a suspect in a shooting that happened Sunday in the 300 block of Effingham Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Portsmouth Police Investigations Bureau at 757–393–8536. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.