Portsmouth police search for man who fled detectives, considered armed and dangerous

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police are seeking public assistance in locating a wanted man who fled from detectives and is considered armed and dangerous.

46-year-old Shane Cullen — a White male who is approximately 5'9" in height and weighs around 155 pounds — is wanted on multiple felony warrants. Portsmouth police say these warrants span across multiple Hampton Roads jurisdictions.

Cullen was driving a U-Haul truck when detectives tried stopping him near the intersection of George Washington Highway and Elm Avenue on March 20. He proceeded to drive away, running multiple red lights, before crashing the truck and fleeing on foot, according to Portsmouth police.

Those with information about this incident should contact the Portsmouth Police Investigations Bureau at 757–393–8536. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

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