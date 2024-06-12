Portsmouth police searching for vehicle connected to Mt. Vernon ave. fatal shooting

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth Police have released photos of a car they say is connected to a shooting that took place on May 5.

The photos show a four-door silver sedan of unknown make and model. The vehicle has a rear non-rim spare donut tire on the driver's side.

Detectives say anyone with information on this car or the owner should call the PPD (757) 755-4305 or 911.

Watch related coverage: ODU students work to address 'public health crisis' of HIV in Black communities

ODU students work to address 'public health crisis' of HIV in Black communities

On Sunday, May 5, Police said they were investigating after a fatal shooting that involved a vehicle crash.

Officers said they responded to reports of a shooting at around 10:30 p.m., in the 1100 block of Mt. Vernon Ave.

On scene, the officers said they found Zavier Tyrone Allen Johnson III, 28, with life-threatening injuries.

Medics transported Johnson III to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.