Portsmouth police searching for vehicle connected to Mt. Vernon ave. fatal shooting

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth Police have released photos of a car they say is connected to a shooting that took place on May 5.
The photos show a four-door silver sedan of unknown make and model. The vehicle has a rear non-rim spare donut tire on the driver's side.
Detectives say anyone with information on this car or the owner should call the PPD (757) 755-4305 or 911.
On Sunday, May 5, Police said they were investigating after a fatal shooting that involved a vehicle crash.
Officers said they responded to reports of a shooting at around 10:30 p.m., in the 1100 block of Mt. Vernon Ave.
On scene, the officers said they found Zavier Tyrone Allen Johnson III, 28, with life-threatening injuries.
Medics transported Johnson III to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.