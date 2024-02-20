Portsmouth residents meet with city leaders to determine how to bring about a positive future

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — From high crime to city council drama, leaders and residents agree, there are problems within the City of Portsmouth. However, to fix those problems, you need viable solutions.

At Prince of Peace church on Monday, the community came together to do just that.

Mayor Shannon Glover and Vice-Mayor Lisa Lucas-Burke were joined by community members who voiced their concerns about the state of Portsmouth.

News Portsmouth Police Department partners with community for anti-crime initiative Leondra Head

Top of the list of things to fix? Crime. Especially when it comes to young people.

“We need to try and identify as many as we can, young, before they get pulled into these gangs because these gangs are about family, and that’s why they go," one resident said.

As the meeting went on, residents gave their opinions on what should be done, and the leaders listened.

“We cannot afford to lose one more good therapist in Portsmouth," a resident who applied to be a school therapist said.

“Even I think the chief and some other community members said it starts in the schools, and it got me thinking, no, it starts in the home," said another.

Many solutions were brought up during the two-hour-long meeting to determine what schools, parents and the community can do differently.

Watch previous coverage: Portsmouth Police Department partners with community for anti-crime initiative

Portsmouth Police Department partners with community for anti-crime initiative

“We’re in the process of starting that crime task force. The Portsmouth United Initiative is an initiative Brought on by the chief and his team," Mayor Glover said. "But the beauty of that program, it’s an intervention and prevention program that has proven methodologies."

However, even though a poverty task force, a crime task force, and community events were discussed, residents seemed to agree on one thing: If tasks are not getting done in the city, it starts at the top.

“Everything begins and ends with the citizens,” said Barry Randall-Jenkins, the host of the event. "Because citizens of Portsmouth, if the city council members don’t do what they’re supposed to do, get rid of them."

Other issues, like Portsmouth's overall perception, were brought up as well. For that, leaders say it starts with the citizens. If they can't talk about their own city with pride, then why would others?

Lucas-Burke and Glover will be running against each other for the position of Mayor in the next election. Residents told News 3 this was a good warm up for them to determine where they stand on conflicts facing the city.