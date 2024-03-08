Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityPortsmouth

Actions

Portsmouth school bus carrying 2 students falls into sinkhole

Bus falls into sinkhole in Portsmouth
IMG_2748.jpg
IMG_2747.jpg
Posted at 10:59 AM, Mar 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-08 11:04:28-05

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A Portsmouth school bus carrying two students fell into a sinkhole during its route to school, according to a Portsmouth Public Schools spokesperson.

The bus was headed to Douglass Park Elementary School Friday morning when the incident happened, the spokesperson said.

The two students on the bus at the time were not injured, but out of caution, EMT personnel were called for evaluation, the spokesperson added.

The sinkhole the bus fell into is near Highland Ave. and Oak St., the spokesperson said.

A News 3 reporter at the scene says the sinkhole is roughly 2 to 3 feet long.

More stories from Portsmouth

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

If You Give A Child A Book