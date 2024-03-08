Portsmouth school bus carrying 2 students falls into sinkhole

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A Portsmouth school bus carrying two students fell into a sinkhole during its route to school, according to a Portsmouth Public Schools spokesperson.

The bus was headed to Douglass Park Elementary School Friday morning when the incident happened, the spokesperson said.

The two students on the bus at the time were not injured, but out of caution, EMT personnel were called for evaluation, the spokesperson added.

The sinkhole the bus fell into is near Highland Ave. and Oak St., the spokesperson said.



A News 3 reporter at the scene says the sinkhole is roughly 2 to 3 feet long.