Portsmouth woman arrested in connection to double homicide on Dale Dr.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — U.S. Marshals arrest a Portsmouth woman in Jackson, MS., after 20 months on the run for a double homicide on the 260 block of Dale Drive, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Akea Faison, 33, was allegedly involved in a robbery which turned fatal for two men. She is being charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of conspiracy to commit murder, robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, and three counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Watch previous coverage: Arrest made in March double-homicide on Dale Dr. in Portsmouth

Arrest made in March double-homicide on Dale Dr. in Portsmouth

On March 5, 2023, Portsmouth police responded to a call around 7:43 a.m. in which there was a report of a gunshot wound incident.

Officers arrived to find one man with fatal injuries and another man with life-threatening injuries turned fatal. The men were later identified as 28-year-old Carlos Cordova and 22-year-old Carlos Castro-Murillo.

Faison is being held at the Madison County Detention Center in Mississippi awaiting extradition to Virginia for her court appearance.