Portsmouth workers to rally for collective bargaining ahead of Labor Day

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — City workers and union advocates are ramping up support ahead of a Labor Day rally urging Portsmouth City Council to officially adopt collective bargaining through a formal ordinance.

The “Labor Day discussion and fellowship” event is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 1, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Great Awakening United Church of Christ on High Street.

The gathering aims to spotlight the need for worker representation, fair wages and safe working conditions.

“We want to make sure that all workers have fair representation at the table, that they’re provided with safe workspaces as well as fair pay,” said Tangela Randall, a support coordinator who works with individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Randall says she hopes the city will ensure that public employees like herself are seen and heard.

"Amidst the challenging times our nation is currently facing, Portsmouth, Virginia, can serve as a symbol of hope, embodying the very essence of democracy. By championing workers’ rights and advocating for collective bargaining, Portsmouth has the potential to showcase to the world that democracy can thrive even within the heart of our city,” she said.

Randall added that workers were previously told collective bargaining would be placed on a City Council agenda, but so far, there’s been no public update. She believes the adoption of a formal ordinance would serve as a symbol of hope and a signal that Portsmouth supports its workers.

Chief union steward for iron workers regional shop, local 854 Corey Fabricator, a rigger mechanic, said the event is not just about contract negotiations—it’s about building community.

“I know the city of Portsmouth is really struggling to get their collective bargaining implemented, and this meeting that we're having on Monday, it’s just again, another matter of community,” Fabricator said.

Portsmouth made headlines in November 2023 when the City Council voted 4-2 to authorize collective bargaining, becoming the first locality in Hampton Roads to do so.

While that vote marked a major step forward, the city has yet to pass an implementing ordinance that would lay out procedures and timelines for negotiations. Last month, the council discussed the issue again in a closed session.

In 2020, Virginia enacted legislation allowing local governments to recognize and negotiate with public-sector unions if they adopt a local ordinance. Since then, cities and counties across the state have debated the pros and cons of formal union recognition. Portsmouth remains the only city in the region to have taken a formal vote to move forward.

Advocates say union contracts would provide job security, improve retention and ensure consistent standards across departments. In the past, city official have raised concerns about potential budget impacts and city operations.

Fabricator said collective bargaining rights have historically helped shape safer, more equitable workplaces nationwide.

“Unions have championed and advocated for all sorts of things—the Occupational Health and Safety Act of 1970, which resulted in OSHA and job safety. That was a result of the union,” he said.

The Labor Day event will bring together workers, community members and faith leaders for conversation, solidarity and a renewed push for action from the city.