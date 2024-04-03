Several people hurt after HRT bus crash in Downtown Tunnel

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Several people were still in the hospital after a HRT bus crashed in the Downtown Tunnel Tuesday morning.

State troopers said the crash happened around 9 a.m..

Due to the fact that the victims were all sent to separate hospitals, troopers told News 3 that the investigation would take longer than normal.

All eastbound lanes on I-264 at the Downtown Tunnel were closed and traffic was rerouted while the crash was being investigated and cleaned up.

The eastbound lanes have since reopened.

