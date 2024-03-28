Small businesses ready to 'bloom' in downtown Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Business in Portsmouth is "blooming" for roughly 20 small business owners. Bloom Market, a pop-up shop on High Street in Olde Towne, opened Thursday.

Inside the 1,200 square foot shop a retailers were abuzz with excitement.

"I've always dreamed of having a shop downtown Portsmouth, so this is just the beginning," said Alasha Bennett, of the Dating Mechanic in Portsmouth.

These businesses started small.

"Initially I got into it by going on a girl's trips," said Cherrelle "Che-Che" Allen, of Wow Just Wow Candle Company in Portsmouth. "We went to a candle-making class in Miami and I pondered on making my own candles."

Allen sells self-care products. Her motto is "Wellness over Worries."

Other business owners changed course along the way.

"I'm a relationship and dating coach and these products were born actually from the pandemic," said Bennett. "People weren't really buying coaching services during the pandemic, so I thought how could I keep my business alive."

Bennett created a line of products to inspire relationship-building.

Now all these business owners are together in the Bloom Market space.

"I do have [my products] on other platforms that people can buy, but for them to be able to actually come into the store is wonderful," said Bennett.

The retailers are looking forward to having a physical location for people to be able to see, feel and smell their products.

"It's just a good feeling to know that not even being in business two full years, I can showcase my products for all the residents to see," said Allen.

Building up small businesses in Portsmouth is what Bloom Coworking, Portsmouth Partnership and the city's economic development authority want as well.

"And small businesses, as you know, hire often in the community in which they reside. So, it's an opportunity for us to provide employment for the citizens in Portsmouth and an opportunity for [small business owners] to determine how successful their product is and whether they can ramp it up if necessary," explained Malcom Mitchell, chairman of the economic development authority of Portsmouth.

The groups opened Bloom Market as a year-long pilot program for folks to learn business skills and sell locally-made goods without having to commit to a full lease agreement. It has funding from the Portsmouth Economic Development Authority and operational support provided by the Portsmouth Partnership.

"It means a vote of confidence to those small businesses in our community," said Shannon Glover, Portsmouth mayor. "It means they know the city is behind them in their efforts to provide those products and services that make a difference in our community. It's a great day in the city of Portsmouth."

Those involved hope the program continues to grow, especially as, the Economic Development Team reports, more than 90% of businesses in Portsmouth are small businesses.

Over the next year, the space will feature a rotating collection of Portsmouth-made products.