'Stop turning your head:' Activist calls on Portsmouth residents to take stronger stance against gun violence

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Knocking on doors and ringing door bells.

It's what Portsmouth police officers did Thursday afternoon in the neighborhood at the intersection of Carver and Grand Street, off of Portsmouth Boulevard.

Max Barrett/WTKR News 3 An officer visits a home in Portsmouth during a RESET walk. April 4, 2024.

This event is known as a R.E.S.E.T. walk. The acronym stands for Rapid Engagement of Support in the Event of Trauma. They're held in neighborhoods when a homicide happens.

The idea is to talk to residents to see what concerns they have about their neighborhoods.

"Doesn't have to be criminal in nature," said Officer Adrien Henderson who is a member of the police department's Community Enhancement Unit. "It can be anything from streetlights, potholes, anything that causes concern for people in the neighborhood."

Max Barrett/WTKR News 3 Officer Adrien Henderson, Portsmouth Police Department

Thursday's walk was held just steps away from where 30-year-old Yolanda Jackson died following a shooting Tuesday night. Police are looking for persons of interest in this case.

Crime Woman dies after shooting on Portsmouth Blvd., police name person of interest Web Staff

In the meantime, police said they want this walk to show they're present at a time of trauma.

"It's very important because they need to know that we are out here and we are part of this community," Office Henderson told News 3's Jay Greene.

Fewer than 24 hours later... there was another deadly shooting in Portsmouth.

Wednesday afternoon, police were called to what would end up being the city's 14th homicide of the year on Airline Boulevard.

Officers said 24-year-old Andrese Jennings died at the scene, and they are looking for a people of interest in this case, as well.

Portsmouth Portsmouth police need public's help after Airline Blvd. shooting leaves 1 dead Foster Meyerson

Gun violence prevention activist Bilal Muhammad, said the police department can only do so much, and that it's up to the community to help by coming forward with information that could lead to arrests.

"We've got to begin to engage in the community," Muhammad told Greene after Thursday's walk. "Portsmouth Police Department can't do it all."

Max Barrett/WTKR News 3 Bilal Muhammad

Muhammad says not enough people are coming forward when crimes happen in their neighborhoods.

"No one is saying anything. So are we comfortable with the violence taking place? Is it okay? So it's okay to do corrupt activities? Evidently, it's okay to kill; evidently, it's okay to bring your community down; it's okay to keep the value of family life down, constantly bringing it down," Muhammad said. "That's the wrong direction to go in. We need to turn this around."

Watch previous coverage: Woman dies following shooting on Portsmouth Blvd., police name person of interest

Woman dies following shooting on Portsmouth Blvd., police name person of interest

He said it's imperative that residents stand up in their neighborhoods.

"Stop turning your head, be protective of the environment, be protective of the business areas, be vigilant," he said.

While he acknowledges people are hesitant about talking to the police, it's essential in stopping the violence.

"The residents have the information and at the same time when we give up that information, we are helping the community become more stronger and more cleaner and more peaceful environments," Muhammad said. "Everyone can live more safe."