Third man wanted for homicide on Augustine Circle turns self in: Portsmouth police

Posted at 5:09 PM, Mar 11, 2024
The third man wanted in the homicide of Arthur Lee Harris Jr. turned himself in to Portsmouth police on Monday.

On Mar. 11, 26-year-old Lavell Lashae Newton turned himself in to the Portsmouth Police Department's Fugitive Apprehension Unit.

Newton is one of three suspects connected to Harris Jr.'s murder.

On Feb. 9, police received a call for a shooting around 2:15 p.m. in the 3800 block of Augustine Circle.

When officers arrived, they found Harris Jr. with a gunshot wound. He died at the hospital.

On Mar. 5, police arrested 24-year-old Brian Peoples and 24-year-old Jakobi Taylor in connection to the homicide.

All three suspects have been charged with first degree murder and other firearm-related charges.

