Third man wanted for homicide on Augustine Circle turns self in: Portsmouth police

The third man wanted in the homicide of Arthur Lee Harris Jr. turned himself in to Portsmouth police on Monday.

On Mar. 11, 26-year-old Lavell Lashae Newton turned himself in to the Portsmouth Police Department's Fugitive Apprehension Unit.

Crime 2 arrested in Augustine Cir. homicide, 1 man still wanted: Portsmouth police Web Staff

Newton is one of three suspects connected to Harris Jr.'s murder.

On Feb. 9, police received a call for a shooting around 2:15 p.m. in the 3800 block of Augustine Circle.

When officers arrived, they found Harris Jr. with a gunshot wound. He died at the hospital.

On Mar. 5, police arrested 24-year-old Brian Peoples and 24-year-old Jakobi Taylor in connection to the homicide.

All three suspects have been charged with first degree murder and other firearm-related charges.

Stay with News 3 for updates.