2 arrested in Augustine Cir. homicide, 1 man still wanted: Portsmouth police

Two men have been arrested and charged in a homicide and another man is currently wanted.

Police have arrested Brian Peoples and Jakobi Taylor, both 24 years old, in connection with the homicide of 25-year-old Arthur Lee Harris Jr..

Police are still searching for a third suspect, 26-year-old Lavelle Cobb Newton.

All three suspects have been charged with first degree murder and other firearm-related offenses.

On Feb. 9, police received a call for a shooting around 2:15 p.m. in the 3800 block of Augustine Circle.

When officers arrived, they found Harris Jr. with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Peoples and Taylor are currently being held without bond at the Portsmouth City Jail.

Anyone who has information on the shooting or the whereabouts of Newton is asked to call the Portsmouth Police Department Major Crimes Unit at (757) 393-8536 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

